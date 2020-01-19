Share:

Kandhkot - The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association (DBA) was held here at the premises of district and sessions court on Saturday. Suhail Ahmed Jatoi, district session judge, who was the chief guest on the occasion administered oath to the office- bearers.

Those who took the oath are President Abdul Ghani Bijrani, General Secretary Mohsin Ali Pathan, Vice President Muneer Ahmed Bijrani, Joint Secretary Aftab Ahmed Channa, Nazir Ahmed Channa and librarian Aijaz Ahmed Bangwar.

Judges from all over the district, Kashmore deputy commissioner (DC), members of civil society and journalists were in attendance.

Ghotki DC distributes quilts, jackets: Ghotki DC Khalid Saleem, on Saturday, distributed items such as quilts, sweaters, jackets, shoes, woolen caps and gloves among the poor and homeless people so that they could keep themselves warm during bitter winter season.

Later, talking to the media men, the DC said that large number of poor people who could not afford to buy clothes for the winter season. “In this connection, the district administration has launched a drive, under which more than 200 families have received winter clothes in just two days,” the DC informed.