ISLAMABAD-Pakistan spent $89.621 million by acquiring different foreign insurance services from various countries during the first four months of the financial year 2019-20. This shows decrease of 3.62 percent when compared to $92.990 million spent on provision of such services during the corresponding period of last year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

READ MORE: Syria: US troops block Russian forces way to oil field

During the period under review, the direct insurance services dipped by 17.18 percent, from $26.010 to $21.541 million during July-October (2019-20).

Among the direct insurance services, the imports of life insurance services decreased by 85.81 percent, from $1.550 million to $0.220 million this year, while the import of freight insurance services also decreased by 40.93 percent, from $12.410 million to $7.331 million.

In addition, the other direct insurance services however increased by 16.10 percent, from $13.990 million to $12.050 million during the last year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the import of auxiliary insurance services during the current year (2019-20), increased by 78.54 percent, from $1.714 million to $0.960 million last year, whereas the import of reinsurance services witnessed nominal increase of 0.52 percent, from $66.366 million to $66.020 million during the last year.

READ MORE: Mohamed Salah jokes about why Liverpool lost points in Man United match

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during five months of current financial year decreased by 6.59% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2019-20, services exports grew by 2.95%, whereas imports reduced by 1.36%, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Services worth $2.165 billion exported in last five months as compared the exports of $2.103 billion in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at $3.784 billion as against the imports of $3.836 billion, the data revealed.