ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the courage and selflessness of a 30-year-old Suleman Khan for rescuing 100 stranded people from the snow-covered roads in Balochistan during the recent heavy snow fall.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the whole nation is proud of Suleman Khan who showed great courage and selflessness to help people stranded in the snow.

At least 14 people have died due to the incessant snowfall and rain in Balochistan, where mercury had dropped to a record low. As a result traffic had remained suspended at the Quetta-Chaman highway linking Pakistan with Afghanistan through the Khojak Pass. Consequently, Afghan transit trade also remained suspended as hundreds of trucks and other goods vehicles were stranded on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border.