ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has always wanted peace and is carving out concerted efforts to achieve this goal.

Talking to a delegation of youth from various walks of life here, the prime minister said the fascist Modi government was putting the regional peace and security at stake to help realize their dream of Hindu Rashtra.

He said unjust occupation of Kashmir and amendment in citizenship law are embodiments of the completion of racist designs of India.

The prime minister urged the youth to present the case of oppressed Kashmiri people before the world through digital media in order to realize the international community of its obligation of resolving the Kashmir issue in light of the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Imran Khan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and federal government have also decided to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The premier emphasized the need to utilize digital media tool to portray the positive image of Pakistan as well as Islam besides spreading the voice of oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir across the globe.

He said Pakistan had also been faced with numerous challenges on international front, but it had always desired peace and was also currently playing a role in this regard.

Discussing the PTI-led government’s strategy and initiatives regarding the growth of digital media, the prime minister said: “The medium had emerged as the most effective communication tool in this technological era. Even owing to the swift growth of digital media, the information flow knew no boundaries. Digital media could effectively highlight Pakistan’s immense potential in the tourism sector as well.”

He also highlighted the government’s initiatives for youth, including easy loans and skill training programmes, besides anti-poverty Ehsaas Programme and shelter homes for the poor.

On government efforts to improve national economy, the PM said the country had come out of the toughest economic condition with the reduced fiscal deficit and revival of the investors’ confidence.

He said after 1960, it was the incumbent government that had prioritised the industrial sector which would create job opportunities and grow the national economy.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to continue to his strife against corruption and mafias to the last extent. The prime minister advised youth to work hard as it was the only key to success.

Special Assistant to the PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid also attended the meeting.