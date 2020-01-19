Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday directed the authority concerned to timely complete arrangements for providing foolproof security to Bangladesh cricket team . He directed this while presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat which discussed a security plan regarding the visit of Bangladesh cricket team to Lahore and Rawalpindi. The minister said that there should be less traffic issue for people in the security plan. He said that as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar proper facilities should be provided to people so that they could enjoy matches properly. It was told in the meeting that strict security would be ensured at the route and in the surroundings of Gaddafi stadium and Cricket stadium Rawalpindi besides staying place of the players. Foolproof checking would be carried out at the entrance and exit points of the stadiums, the meeting was informed. Chief Secretary Interior Momin Agha, Commissioner Saif Anjum, and others attended the meeting.