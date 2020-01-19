Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam on Saturday claimed that the overall crime rate in the provincial capital had reduced by seven percent. “In the International Crime Index, Karachi has dropped from sixth position to 88th,” he informed.

Chairing a meeting held here to review the law and order situation in the province, the IGP maintained that foreign delegates and tourists were coming to Sindh and its capital from all over the world due to the peaceful atmosphere.

The additional inspector general operations, on the occasion, briefed the participants on the overall crime rate, and pointed out that the first information reports’ (FIRs) registration rate had increased by 23 percent, and rise of 54 percent and 41 percent in the arrests of proclaimed offenders and fugitives, respectively had been recorded. On the occasion, IGP Kaleem Imam said that justice must be provided to the people, and public confidence should be boosted for better image of police.

Govt responsible for increase in flour prices, says Naeem

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): -The government is responsible for increase in flour prices and the short supply of wheat, City Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said here on Saturday.

“If the government fails to control increase in the wheat prices and its short supply, prices of wheat flour would likely to go up further, and beyond the reach of common man,” he warned. “Due to poor administrative steps, wheat flour’s price has gone up by Rs8 per kilogram in the retail market within a week, and in consequence, clay oven loaf price has also increased,” Hafiz Naeem remarked.

He was of the view the situation had worsened because of government’s poor economic policies. “Already the prices of power, gas, petroleum, edible oil, meat, fresh milk, vegetables and other kitchen commodities have increased, making the life of consumers miserable,” he condemned. “There is no check and balance mechanism for controlling the prices of essential items of daily use, and the government is still indifferent to taking any concrete step towards controlling inflation,” he regretted. “The members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan elected to assemblies have so far failed to provide any relief to masses,” he concluded.