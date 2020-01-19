Share:

DHAKA - Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been named in his side's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, starting in Lahore on January 24. The left-handed opener hasn't played international cricket since the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July last year. He had opted out of the India tour in November, Bangladesh's last international assignment, citing "personal reasons". The 30-year-old has been Bangladesh's most prolific batsman for more than a decade now and tops the all-time run-scoring charts for his team in each of the three formats. Rubel Hossain, the right-arm pacer too makes an international comeback after nearly six months after having bagged 20 wickets from 13 games at the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. Senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is the most notable absentee from the 15-member contingent, having opted out of the tour, citing security concerns. Hasan Mahmud, the 20-year-old right-arm pacer earns his maiden international call-up. The two teams will play three T20Is at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a Test in February, and an ODI and Test match in April, with both the five-day games being a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Squad: Mahmudullah (cap), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.