ISLAMABAD - Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells is due to in Islamabad on Sunday on a 4-day visit to Pakistan for talks on bilateral and regional matters.

The State Department said in a statement that Secretary Wells will meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern.

Ambassador Wells visits Pakistan following Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s talks in Washington with senior US officials on bilateral and regional matters.

Pakistani leaders want the US should now focus on normalizing bilateral relations with Pakistan as the US had been only talking to Islamabad only on solution to the Afghan problem.

Qureshi also pointed out in Washington and also urged Washington to withdraw its travel advisory for Pakistan.

US keeps on issuing advisories to its nationals and in majority asking them to avoid travelling to Pakistan in view of security situation.

On Jan 3, the U.S. Embassy has restricted travel by US government employees in view of “possible reactions to recent events in Iraq.”

“U.S. government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements. U.S. citizens in Pakistan should monitor their surroundings for possible demonstrations and suspicious activity,” according to the advisory posted on the embassy’s site. The US has also not yet restored security assistance for Pakistan.

Wells earlier visited India to attend the Raisina Dialogue and met with senior government officials to “advance the U.S.-India strategic global partnership” following the success of the 2019 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, according to the and will discuss topics of mutual interest with members of the business community and civil society.