



BAHAWALNAGAR/NAROWAL - Two people, a labourer and a shopkeeper, fell prey to police brutally in the districts of Bahawalnagar and Narowal, drawing public ire.

In Bahawalnagar, a Donga Bunga Police team lead by ASI Shakir stormed the house of labourer Zaman Kharal, a resident of Basti Kokari, sources said, adding that the raiding team battered him and took to the police station where they tortured him to death.

Enraged family along with protesting residents took the body to the streets and place it on DCO Road to vent their rage over the police brutality. The protesters chanted slogans against the police. They said no case was registered against the deceased with the police concerned, who committed such a heinous crime to appease their rivals. Later, demonstrator staged demo in front of the office of district and sessions judge, who took notice and ordered registration of a case against the people involved in the torture. It has learnt that the deceased was a guarantor in a tractor deal. He is survived by four children and a widow. The Donga Bonga police have bore the brunt of shooting down Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Chak Luqman Meeroka. The locals called upon the authorities concerned to take stern action to reign in these cops.

In Narowal, policemen beat a shopkeeper to death over Rs5 in Village Essa in Shahgharib police precincts on Tuesday. Reportedly, Shahgharib ASI Muhammad Sharif, Head Constable Maqbool Khan and Constable Jabbar Khan killed shopkeeper Muhammad Anwar when he charged Rs75 as price against a cigarette packet. The policemen insisted that the price of pack Rs70.

Later, the local shopkeepers took to the streets and staged a demonstration at Essa Chowk for more than two hours, condemning police torture and demanding action against the cops. Waking up to the protest, Narowal DPO Malik Sakandar Hayat suspended the cops and order an inquiry.