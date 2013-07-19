ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would follow the rules and regulations regarding the arrest of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, official sources of the bureau told The Nation on Thursday.

On condition of anonymity the official said that NAB is nothing without its chairman and the former PM knows it very well that the bureau is unable to issue warrants of the wanted people but the bureau would serve second and third notice to the former PM and then move to the Accountability Court for issuance of arrest warrants, the sources added.

The NAB came to know that the former PM had reached Islamabad on Wednesday last but did not appear before the NAB investigation team.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Managing Director SSGCL, Zohair Siddique and Mehmood Ahmed Advocate appeared before the NAB and recorded their statements, the sources added.

Similarly, as many as 63 witnesses would appear before the Accountability Court Islamabad against Tauqir Sadiq and other accused involved in the scam, out of which 49 witnesses are star witnesses and rest of the 14 are marginal witnesses, the sources added.