KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that hurdles are being created in party‘s election campaign with an attempt to snatch mandate.

Siddiqui expressed these views while addressing a press conference at party temporary headquarters Bahadurabad Karachi on Wednesday. MQM senior deputy conveners Amir Khan, deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Nasreen Jalil, Coordination Committee member Zahid Mansoori were also present on the occasion.

Siddiqui said that conspiracies were underway to stop the participation of voters in election process, a party office in locality of PECHS was demolished and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested more than five innocent workers in fake cases.

“These tactics cannot halt party movement‘s against injustice and MQM would not leave the ground open for the opponents by boycotting general election,” he added.

The MQM convener said that the pre-poll rigging was started when the authorities showed less population of Sindh Urban and continuing the injustice process by not allowing MQM‘s candidates and workers to run election campaign independently. It was surprising that Supreme Court of Pakistan just before polls gave orders to vacant the government quarters. How come it is possible for the resident to right to vote in such circumstances, said Siddiuqi.

Without naming Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), he said that space had given to specific party and MQM was bound to run election campaign. MQM all offices across the city were sealed since long, we have open election offices in various constituencies by availing the space on rent, said MQM leader adding that despite of all this party is not allowed to run election campaign independently.

Have the interim government decided that Mohajirs were not allow to vote on Election Day questioned Siddiqui. We have asked the permission to hold public gathering in Liaquatabad, Bagh-e-Jinnah and others places but others political forces were entertained ignoring MQM applications.

Speaking on the occasion MQM‘s Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan said that despite of all the injustice MQM is not going run from polls. People had thought to capture Karachi were living in fool paradise and they cannot accomplish their depraved plan by harassing the citizens. MQM condemns arrest of party workers and demand their immediate release, said Amir adding that authorities conducting general election should take measures to remove all the hindrance being created against MQM during election campaign.

Amir also demanded to provide sufficient security to MQM‘s public gathering in Mirpurkhass and Hyderabad as the security forces were offering to other political parties.