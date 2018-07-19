Share:

LAHORE - The district administration notified 23 places in city to hold political rallies while all parties have to ask for permission three days before holding any procession.

There are 14 constituencies in Lahore. In NA-133, PP 76,155 and 168 Gulshan Habab Scheme, Kot Lakhpat has been allocated for political rallies. Sunday Market Green Market has been finalised for the holding of political processions till 23rd in NA-134, PP 165, PP 168 and PP 169. In NA-135, PP 161, PP 170 and PP 173, Cricket Stadium Liaqat Chowk areas are allocated.

Sher Shah Colony Ground has been allocated for the political campaigns in NA-136 PP 171, PP 172 and PP 173 while in NA-123, PP 144, PP 145 and PP 146 there are Shahdara Road Degree College Ground, Baradarri Baighum Kot, Takia Qureshian places. In NA-124 , PP 146, PP 147, PP 148 Mochi Gtround has been finalised and in in NA-125, PP 149, PP 150 Baba Ground, Nasir Bagh and Nehru Park have allocated. In NA 136, PP 151, PP 152 Football Ground, Moon Market.

NA-127, PP 148, PP 153, PP-154 Railway Stadium Ground GarhiShahu for rallies has been notified and in NA-128, PP 154, PP 156, Railway Griffan Ground . In NA-129, PP 148, PP 156, 157and PP 158Ground Baradarri Mian Mir has been notified and in NA130, PP158, 159,160 and 166 at Dongi Ground Wahdat Colony, Dongi Ground Samanabad, Main Ground Faisal Town, Milad Park Q-Block Liaqatabad, Ghalib Market Ground and Kareem Block ground will be allowed.

Bab-e-Pakistan Ground (Service Road) and Ground Nishat Colony allocated for NA131, PP158, 159,162,163,166 and 168.

Gulshan Ahbab Scheme near Chandral Pind Kot Lakhpat has been notified for NA133, PP156, 167 and 168. Itwar Bazaar 3D-I Green Town allocated for NA134, PP165, 168, 169 and 170 while in NA135, PP151, 170 and 173 along with candidates of NA136, PP171, 172 and 173 will use Cricket Stadium Liaqat Chowk Sabzazar for Sher Shah Colony Ground for public rallies. Separately, The district administration following the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan conducted operation against violators of ECP Code of Conduct.

Teams removed number of the unapproved size banners, steamers from the main entry and exit points of the city. Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq said special teams were constituted and each team was led by zonal officer regulation which ensured the removal of unapproved banners from their assigned jurisdiction.