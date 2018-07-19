Share:

Islamabad-More than 70 young students, 43 percent women, from across Pakistan have been selected for the Erasmus+ programme, under which young students from outside Europe have the unique opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at various universities across the continent.

This is the world’s most successful student exchange programme which is funded by the European Union, a press release Wednesday said.

To mark the great achievement of the young and aspiring students, Ambassador of the European Union Jean-François Cautain hosted a pre-departure reception for the successful candidates. Students were given the opportunity to meet representatives of EU Member States and the Higher Education Commission.

They also met with Erasmus+ Alumni members, who shared their experiences of studying in Europe.

The EU delegation briefed the students about the cultural aspects of life in Europe and their study programmes at various universities. The successful students will be studying a range of subjects including Engineering, Robotics, Communication, Development, IT, etc.

Speaking to the students, Ambassador Cautain said “At the heart of Erasmus+ is the belief that education will shape the society we live in. The European Union firmly believes in this transforming power. By bringing people from different backgrounds together, Erasmus+ helps to build open, tolerant societies –something that is today more vital than ever.”

He thanked the students for choosing to study in Europe saying, “You are now part of a big family of students from around the world, who will have the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree or training in different universities across Europe. And for that, you chose to go to the EU. It is our turn to thank you for this choice!”

Higher Education Commission’s Chairperson, Mr Tariq Banuri at the occasion said, “At the gathering of the latest batch of Pakistani scholars, it is important to remember that this is an opportunity of a lifetime to refine intellectual and social skills. Higher education is increasingly becoming an avenue for creating a new global social order through international cooperation among scholars. This scholarly pilgrimage will create new opportunities for the scholars, and more valuable knowledge, skills and competencies for enhanced social and environmental impact. The overarching goal of such scholarly efforts remains the creation of a safer and saner world.”

The Erasmus Plus is a EUR 14.7 billion programme including 1.7 billion for the international mobility which combines all of the EU’s current schemes for education, training, youth and sport.