MIRPUR (AJK)-The Kashmir people are all set to observe 71st Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day today with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for their right to self-determination and accession of the entire state to Pakistan.

Special programs including seminars, conferences and rallies would be the hallmark of the Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan Day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world. The Kashmiris will strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

July 19 is observed as Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan Day by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of the line of control and other parts of the world every year with the renewal of pledge to continue the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation and to translate the idea of accession into reality under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on July 19 in 1947.

The historic resolution was unanimously passed by the people of the Muslim-dominated state in a meeting of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference held at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founder president of AJK this day in 1947 at Aabi Guzer in Srinagar. They demanded the then Dogra rulers materialise the accession of the Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan honoring the decision and the categorical viewpoint of the majority population of the Muslim-majority Jammu & Kashmir state.

The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the Dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism. The freedom struggle by Jammu & Kashmir people continues with full vigor for over 70 years.

The liberation movement has attained momentum after the people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long subjugation over their motherland.

Special ceremonies will be held in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir during the Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan week.

The prime ceremony to mark the historic day will be hosted in the capital town of Muzaffarabad where AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, flanked by his cabinet colleagues and elected representative and the all segments of civil society, will lead Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day Rally, with traditional zeal and fervor and renewal of pledge to continue the struggle for the accomplishment of the idea.

In Mirpur, a rally will be staged from District Courts premises by various social, political, traders, and public representative organizations. The rally will be followed by mass public meeting to be participated by the people of all walks of life from various parts of the city to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

The city has been decorated with the banners bearing slogans of the Kashmiris’ deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, continuation of struggle for liberation of occupied Kashmir.