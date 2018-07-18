Share:

A prolonging protest leades over entire United States for the taking away children to their parents for six days most of the populous Sates of America. Owing the opposition of Turmp’s administration police have arrested 600 protesters in order not to talk about immigration issue. Here it is manifested that public’s opinions have no respect in Turmp’s presidency. Turmp not only violated the denizens rights but also violated the diplomatic policies which predicts a huge crisis in world.

Turmp must have a glimpse over charter of America where immigrations have rights too in United States, so having presence of such laws in its own country he must show leniencies to homeless immigrations and demise the Zero Tolerance policy: he must gather the 2000 aloofed children with their parents.

JAN BIBI JAMIL,

Overseas (Shahi Tump), July 2.