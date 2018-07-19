Share:

City School to open teacher training centres

LAHORE (PR): The City School has planned to introduce three new teacher training centres in collaboration with the University Of Cambridge Faculty Of Education, the top ranked teacher training institution in the UK, and Cambridge International. This reflects both the City School 's recognition of the need for high quality teacher training at a national level and the strategic commitment by the University of Cambridge to contribute to excellence in all phases of education internationally.

A Centre for Educational Professional Development (CEPD) is being introduced and launched in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Each CEPD is to be run by a team of Teacher Educators from The City School who will be trained by the Faculty of Education team. The Centres will offer a complete professional development pathway for teachers and school leaders of The City School across the country.

Courses will include:An innovative Initial Teacher Education course designed with the University of Cambridge Faculty of Education; Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications (PDQs) at Certificate and Diploma levels in Teaching and Learning, Teaching with Digital Technologies and Educational Leadership, provided by Cambridge International;bespoke specialist courses offered by Cambridge International and other international training institutes up to Masters level; and a range of local needs-based in-service training courses, including language proficiency.

Homoeopathic Council seeks delay in annual election

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Homoeopathic Medical Association has requested the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to postpone the election of National Homoeopahic Council to be held on August 8th, 2018.

The association also wrote a request letter to Director General (PPW)/ Returning Officer of the Election of National Council for Homoeopathic (NCH) under Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHS,R&C), 10th Floor, Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat, Islamabad.

The association has requested to postpone the Election of National Council for Homoeopathy (NCH) till verification of their enrolment certificates (Matric with Art subjects / non Matric) & bogus diplomas. In case of no verification of bogus diplomas holders there will be no value of these election results in the eyes of law.

Zameen.com opens office in Blue Area

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan's largest property portal Zameen.com has opened a major new office in a prime location in Blue Area, the busiest and most sought-after commercial district of Islamabad.

The new office is expected to cater to rapidly increasing demand for Zameen.com's products and services from both end-consumers and industry professionals such as agents and developers. The top portal already has another office in the twin cities, located in Bahria Town. The new Blue Area office spans 7,000 square feet and is located in Din Pavilion, the first building to greet visitors who come to the commercial hub.Zameen.com's well-known logo is visible on the building's façade from miles away. The move comes as the company continues to expand its outreach in the region, where the number of its employees has increased by more than 100% over the last two years.

Zameen.com's Regional Head (North) Hasan Danish said the company had built a tremendous trust with people over the years.