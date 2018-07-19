Share:

Islamabad-The Design Vetting Committee (DVC) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday declined to allow the construction of a resort-cum-restaurant at Daman-e-Koh while linking it to the prior approval of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak. EPA). The meeting of DVC was held at the headquarters of civic body to scrutinise 9 purposed building plans, out of which 4 have been approved while rest have been deferred due to technical reasons.

A plan to construct a single-story structure for ‘Sunshine resort’ at the most scenic location of the federal capital was placed before the DVC; however, the same could not be passed due to absene of appoval from Pakistan EPA.

The plan for the said recreational facility at Margallah Hills National Park area purposed that a 20 feet high single story structure measuring 8000 square feet would be constructed. The structure will include a restaurant hall, kitchen, podium, open terrace and an outdoor sitting capacity.

The actual size of allotted land is 54000 square feet while the building plans purposed by the owners stated that the construction would be made on 14 percent of total area. It was also showed that the open space would be used as car parking.

The Director Building Control Muhammad Fasil Naeem informed that “The approval of building plan is deferred due to unavailability of Environmental Impact Assessment report, the issuance of which is a mandated of Pak EPA”

“The land was allotted in early nineties by CDA, and was cancelled later”, he informed while adding: “The same was recently restored on the directions of Supreme Court.”

The future of the project is however uncertain as rising structures at Margalla Hills National Park area have been controversial in the past and it is expected that the sponsors of project would face difficulties implementing this project.

It will be difficult to get the project passed by the environmental watchdog at a time when superior courts are already hearing multiple cases regarding green character of the capital city.

Meanwhile, the committee also approved a 7-storeys economy flats building on a plot at Sector F-11/1, 4-storeys commercial building at I-8 Markaz and two 5-storeys buildings on twin plots of I-8 Markaz.

The committee however deferred the approvals a 6-storeys building of Bahria College at Sector H-11, 7-storeys building for economy flats at G-11, 4-storys building at G-11 Markaz while it was also directed to the owner of a plot at Blue Area, who have already got approval to construct 15-storeys structure to approach Building Control Section (BCS) directly.

The DVC is a forum that gives go ahead to the plans of commercial buildings after evaluating their planning parameters and structural design while the formal approval is given by the respective officer of BCA.