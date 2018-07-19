Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court has adjourned hearing in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Reference till July 30, 2018 after raising objection over Judge Muhammad Bashir by the defence counsel of Sharif family.

Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir has initiated hearing on the Al-Aziziya Steel Mills Reference against Nawaz Sharif but the defence counsel objected that Judge Accountability Court cannot administer hearing in the Steel Mills Reference as he had already announced his verdict against Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield Properties Reference.

Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris contended before Accountability Court that despite multiple efforts since last two days he was not allowed to have an access to his client Nawaz Sharif. He informed the Accountability Court that he was not given access and permission to have meeting with his client Nawaz Sharif for the last two days.

He underlined that notification for jail trial in two references against Nawaz Sharif is being made with a sole objective that no one could witness Nawaz Sharif and his talk ahead of general elections of July 25 2018.

The defence counsel contended Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir that he has to listen to the voice of his conscience and stay away from hearing of these two references - the Steel Mills Reference and Flagship investment Reference against Nawaz Sharif. On this, Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir remarked that he had already written a letter to High Court adding that shifting of these references to other courts does not his mandate.

“Being a defence counsel, you have already filed a petition in the High Court to shift these two references to other courts, what is the outcome of your petition,” judge Accountability Court asked Khawaja Haris. On this, the defence counsel stated that in Tuesday's hearing no prosecutor of NAB was present in the High Court, therefore the judge did not give permission without seeking the stance of NAB.

Harris contended that until and unless, judgement is not made on the petition to shift the trial, we will not become part of any judicial proceeding. On this occasion, Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi stated that there is no stay order to move forward proceedings of two references, adding it would be better the judge who has witnessed the entire proceedings in the Avenfield Reference, he owns the mandate to move forward other two references associated with Avenfield apartments.

During the proceeding, notification relating to the jail trial of Nawaz Sharif in two references was also presented. Judge Accountability Court remarked that it is not as easy to move from Accountability Court and start trial in other two references in the jail. What would be the apparatus for defence lawyer, witness and judge to go in jail for trial of Nawaz Sharif in the two references? On this, judge Accountability Court sought reply from the defence counsel about his stance on the matter.

The defence counsel contended that decision should be made on this issue by taking into confidence all the stakeholders, adding that he can reply in the court by taking advice from his clients in this regard.

The defence counsel informed the Accountability Court that notification for jail trial of his clients in two references is being issued to thwart any possibility that no one from media and society could either see and listen to Nawaz Sharif ahead of July 25 general election in the country.

On this, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that notification for jail trial has already been come published in the Gazette of Pakistan, on which neither the prosecution nor the defence has made any objections.

Khawaja Harris informed the Accountability Court that since last two days he has been making every possible effort to have access to his client but not was allowed to meet his client Nawaz Sharif in the Adiala Jail. On which, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar stated that a peaceful and docile environment is usually part of the jail, adding there are many instances that open trials have been held in jail and media is also allowed to cover these open jail trials.