Islamabad-National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division has completed the process of compilation of the first-ever Directory of Calligraphers with introduction and achievements of calligraphers from across the country, as a part of its effort to revive the ancient glorious Islamic art. This directory will help give recognition to the calligraphers and their artistic endeavours and boost their morales to further achieve excellence in their profession, an official from the division told APP.

The official said that the process of compiling the directory has been completed after collecting information about calligraphers from across the country and will be published and launched soon. The calligraphers residing in far-flung areas will be able to get opportunities to showcase their work at different platforms through the help of this directory.

It is pertinent to mention here that the division, since its establishment, has taken several measures to revive the neglected art of calligraphy which include arrangement of a national and an international calligraphy exhibition last year and establishing first-ever Calligraphy Institute at National Language Promotion Department.