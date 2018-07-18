Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Hailey Baldwin is set to become Adidas and JD Sports’ first ever style creator. The 21-year-old model has landed a new role at the two brands - whom she has been the face of for some time - which will give her more creative freedom within the companies, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Hailey said in a press release: ‘’I’m so excited to be Adidas and JD’s first ever style creator. Creativity is what drives me - I love starring in campaigns but being able to direct and have creative control is what I am most passionate about.