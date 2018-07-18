Share:

LOS ANGELES-Henry Cavill was ‘impressed’ by Tom Cruise’s daredevil attitude while filming ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’.

The 35-year-old actor stars alongside Tom in the latest movie in the money-spinning film franchise, and Henry has revealed just how much he relished the experience of working with the Hollywood icon. He explained: ‘’All the usual stuff you hear about Tom, charming, professional, always on time, kind. That’s all by-the-by.

‘’When I met him, I was like, ‘Okay, good, this is all true’. What got me was that I’m not easily impressed by people, I’m just not. But Tom impressed me.

‘’He’s stunt flying a helicopter in the mountains, all while acting to cameras and all for the audiences’ sake. I was watching him doing this, and I thought, ‘You know what, you just made my impressive list, you’re a badass.’’’

Meanwhile, another of Tom’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ co-stars, Simon Pegg, recently claimed the Hollywood veteran is a misunderstood character.

He suggested the actor’s real-life self is markedly different to the public’s perception of him. Simon said: ‘’People are quick to want to denigrate him, but there is a complexity to him. He is way more than just a mad alien. ‘’The weird thing about that couch-jumping thing [in 2005, Tom proved his love for Katie Holmes by leaping on Oprah Winfrey’s sofa] is that it came about when YouTube first appeared and so people leapt on it.’