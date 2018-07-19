Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan through his counsel excused to appear in the National Accountability Bureau in person for being busy in the election campaign.

The NAB had summoned the PTI chief in person over the alleged use of KP government’s helicopter in private capacity.

Imran’s counsel, Babar Awan submitted an application to the NAB to give his client time till July 25.

The NAB accepted the application and gave the PTI chief time to appear before the Bureau after July 25.

In February, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had directed NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director general to lodge an inquiry into use of KP government’s helicopter by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity.

The Bureau had said that NAB chief had instructed KP DG to file a report after probing alleged use of two helicopters by the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued notice to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to appear before the ECP’s four-member panel today (Thursday) for using ‘inflammatory language’ during the party’s election campaign.

The PTI chief has been issued the notice for using inappropriate and derogatory language against his political opponents taking stock of the former cricketer’s speeches.

Last week, the ECP also put a ban on abusive TV advertisements issued by political parties.

The PTI chief, in a gathering in Narowal, had said that whoever would go to receive Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan would be a donkey. He further said that any Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz worker with a clear conscience would not receive Nawaz.

Imran, while calling the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif a conman, had said that anyone with a living conscience would not vote for PML-N.

Moreover, the commission is mulling over sending notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and PTI leader Pervez Khattak on similar complaints. The ECP is also looking into the use of inflammatory language by other candidates as well.

On Tuesday while electioneering in various parts of the country, Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif were using abusive language against each other and such trend in politics would be dangerous for the country.

Our Staff Reporter/Agencies