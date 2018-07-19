Share:

Laughter therapy

The Support Group organised a laughter therapy with Yasmeen Butt at Opium Thai here the other day. The event included guided hypnosis and laughter therapy with 30 distinguished ladies. This included politicians, socialites, TV hosts, nutritionists as well as female CEO’s. The event was organised by Kisan Foods. Scientifically it has been proven that laughter releases endorphins and makes natural feeling-good chemicals that help relieve stress and anxiety. These days with stress reaching new heights it is important to stop and talk a moment to laugh out all your tension. Not only does laughter make you feel good but it also promotes our health by increasing our immunity cells and infection-fighting antibodies, thus improving your resistance to disease. All the guest were impressed by the therapy which they said was a great way to relieve stress and anxiety and they were even more impressed that 40 minutes of laughing is equal to 30 minutes of running and that it was an alternative to medicine which meant that it was a more easy, fun and therapeutic way of getting rid of stress.–Press Release

PML-N moot on anti-rigging system today

The PML-N will hold a one-day convention of workers on anti-rigging system at Model Town Secretariat from 10am to 2pm today (Thursday). Party president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will shed light on the utility of anti-rigging system for the sake of making the elections free and fair. The convention on such lines by any political party, is unprecedented in electoral history of the country. It involves not only the members of the party but of reps of other parties and civil society activists, lawyers, social media, election commission and international observers.–Staff Reporter

Lashari lauds NPT summer school

Walled City Authority Director General Kamran Lashari urged students to focus on education and work hard to succeed in life. He spoke to the students of 18th annual session of Nazaria Summer School on Wednesday. He said he was highly impressed with the growth of children at the NPT summer school. Such activities would flourish their latent faculties, he added. He stressed the students to speak truth and never tell a lie in their life. Dr. Muhammad Ali also spoke on the occasion.–Staff Reporter

Key politicians to be given box security

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari has said that best security arrangements will be ensured on polling day and during election process. Leading political leaders will also be provided box security, he added. Addressing the meeting at Circuit House in Faisalabad to review the arrangements for general elections, the CM said best possible arrangements will be made to provide peaceful atmosphere to the people on election day. The implementation of code of conduct for transparent and neutral elections is imperative and consultation process with the political parties and candidates will be continued with regard to its implementation. He said that mechanism of digital monitoring of more than 14 thousand polling stations set up in Sargodha, Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions has been devised and close monitoring will be observed through CCTVs. He said that incidents of aerial firing and fireworks will not be tolerated during the election campaign or on election day. Indiscriminate and prompt action will be taken in case of any complaint. –Staff Reporter

