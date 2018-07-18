Share:

ECP urged to facilitate transgender to cast votes freely



ISLAMABAD: A transgender worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jolly, has demanded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue directions to the polling staff and security personnel deployed at polling stations on July 25, that the transgenders must be facilitated to freely cast their votes.

Talking to APP, Jolly said that transgenders in Pakistan have seen positive changes as they have been given power to participate in the political decision-making process through elections.

Jolly said the quota for transgenders should be raised from five percent to eight percent in general elections. She added that this will only be possible when country’s people would cast their votes in favor of those political parties and candidates who really want to do something for the progress of the country, she added.–app

Jolly claimed that those who want to change the state of affairs in the country should vote for PTI to bring real change. She said that PTI had a strong election manifesto which addresses issues of people.

She demanded that the ECP and NADRA should identify transgenders according to their childhood place instead of their current place. “ECP should also hold an awareness campaign of transgender people with disabilities to educate them about the election,” she added.