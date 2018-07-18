Share:

LAHORE-Jimmy Khan, self-made Pakistani singer and song-writer best known for his acoustic and soul-calming music, has released his latest single Dilri Lutti. This is the first time Jimmy Khan has sung a song in Siraiki in collaboration with the soulful sitar player Rakae Jamil.

The kafi written by Khawaja Ghulam Faridhas been sung by many including Pathanay Khan, Alla Ditta Lonay Wala, Shahida Parveen and Attaullah Esakhelvi.

Introduced to this musical gem by his vocal instructor Ustad Aslam Khan, Jimmy was inspired to create his own rendition. Umar Riaz directed the impactful music video featuring inspirational women from various walks of life who, with the support of the Kashf Foundation and the Depilex Smile Again Foundation, turned their lives around for the better for themselves and their families despite their difficult and challenging circumstances. The art direction for the video was done by Zoha Khan.

The video’s narrative chronicles the stories of the four women through stop motion animation and dolls. The animation, in its final form, was created from nearly 2000 distinct still images. The use of dolls to depict the stories was inspired from the fact that dolls are vital pieces that establish gender identities in the minds of children.

Regarding the song, Jimmy Khan said: “This was my first time recording a folk song and my first collaboration with Rakae Jamil who has both produced the song as well as played sitar on it. Working with Umar and his passion to shed light on this cause, I whole-heartedly advocate it. It was an honour meeting these superwomen and learning their inspirational life stories. I was moved by what they’ve made of themselves and their loved ones having had the worst hands dealt to them. They truly are super humans.”