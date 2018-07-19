Share:

KHAIRPUR - A man gunned down her mother over a petty dispute near Kotdiji on Wednesday.

Sajjad Ahmed gunned down his mother Nazul Burdi over a petty dispute at Ghulam Abbas Burdi Village near Kotdiji resultantly, she died on the spot. Kodiji police rushed to the scene and shifted to taluka hospital Kotdiji for autopsy and later, handed over the body to her heirs. Police said that the accused managed to flee from the scene and further investigation was underway.

UNIVERSITY ELECTION

The election of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) body for 2018 held at IIU-Islamabad on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ghumro, Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) general secretary was elected as a member executive council for FAPUASA Sind chapter while Prof Dr Jamil Kazmi elected as a president. Prof Dr Parveen Shah, SALU vice chancellor hailed the selection as the good omen for the teaching community in general.

Meanwhile, SALUTA office bearers Prof Dr Amir Chandio, Prof Dr Abdul Hussain, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Dr Hisam Shaikh, Ahmed Memon and others congratulated Prof Dr Jamil Kazmi and Dr Ikhtiar Ghumro for elected FASPUASA members.

They are hopeful from elected body will strive for the rights of the teaching community.