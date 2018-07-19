Share:

Islamabad-A man killed his wife in the area of Ittefaq Town in sector G-13 over a family dispute, according to the police.

The incident took place in Mera Badi in the limits of Ramana police station. According to the details, Asghar opened fire on his wife Naila Bibi (24-25), a mother of three, killing her on the spot. The dead body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy as the accused escaped from the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested two persons for betting on a cricket match while 27 other outlaws were held for their involvement in drug peddling, theft and other criminal activities, a police spokesman said. On a tip off, he said, SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team of officials of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) headed by Inspector Irsahd to raid a house in sector I-10/1 owned by one Irfan. In the house, Irfan and a few others were involved in betting on a cricket match. The police arrested two persons Irfan and Abid besides recovering stake money, seven mobile phones, LEDs and other valuables from them.

Meanwhile, Inspector Muhammad Shafique from CIA police arrested Farhad Kamal and Afzal for possessing a total of 2510 gram hashish. Another accused Mir Wali was also arrested for having a 30-bore pistol.

Secretariat police nabbed Nazar Abbas and Shehzad for having a 32-bore pistol and SMG parts. Tarnol police arrested Atta for having 280 gram heroin while Yasir Shabbir was held for possessing 290 gram heroin.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.