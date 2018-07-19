Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore Deputy Commissioner chaired a high level meeting with various head of departments especially irrigation, municipal and town committees to review the arrangements regarding ahead of monsoon rain and flood as well. Deputy Commissioner Raja Tarique Hussain held a meeting at his office regarding ahead of monsoon rain with various head of the departments on Wednesday. The irrigation officials briefed to DC and said that the Meteorological Department (MD) has forecasted for heavy rain in throughout country. They also briefed the situation of monsoon and its all arrangements.

The deputy commissioner directed all concerned officials of entire district that to be well prepared for any kind of hazard or disaster for upcoming monsoon. He directed to all head of departments take all precautionary measures by utilising all resources to restrain the situation.

He also directed the officials to make all equipments and machineries functional during possible of heavy rain and flood. He instructed to setup control rooms at all towns, talkas, cities and district level to attend the emergency calls.

He also directed all chief municipal officials including Kandhkot, Kashmore and Tangwani to remove the garbage from their respective areas. He strict directed to sanitation staff for drains, manholes and covering of manholes which were lying without covers in the cities.

The Rangers officials, police officials, ADC I and II all executive engineers and SDOs of Irrigation Department, all ACs, CMOs information officer and other concerned were presented on the occasion.