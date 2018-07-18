Share:

MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that those raising slogans of creating new Pakistan had no agenda except for gathering turncoats at one platform. Addressing an election rally here in Bahawalpur Sukha area, he said that the turncoats could not be loyal to the people as they are habitual of betraying others. “The flag bearers of new Pakistan should tell what programme they have in their manifesto for public welfare,” he questioned. He said that the PPP would put the same Pakistan on path of progress and prosperity. He said that he stood with the same party for last 31 years while on the other hand some others changed parties like clothes. “Those who are not loyal with their leaders cannot be loyal to the public at all,” he asserted.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto has already said that it is his first and Imran Khan’s last election. He said that Bilawal is real young leadership who had a true welfare agenda for the people of Pakistan. He disclosed that the manifesto of PPP included a number of revolutionary programmes like crop insurance, doubling up funds for Benazir Income Support Programme, jobs for the youth, eliminating of loadshedding and many others. He said that Pakistan was created by great personalities like Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal while his father Syed Alamdar Gillani also played an active role in Pakistan movement. “My father was among the personalities who signed Pakistan resolution,” he added.

He declared that one person from each family holding Benazir Income Support Programme card would be given job while women would also be advanced interest-free loans to launch their businesses. He claimed that the fate of Multan had been different if Iftikhar Chaudhry had not given verdict against him. He said that a number of other mega projects for Multan were on the cards but he was removed from the office. He said that Bhutto had declared people real source of power and therefore PPP had come to the people to elect its candidates.