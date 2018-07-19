Share:

LAHORE-National weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt has termed the gold medal winning performance in the World Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent as remarkable saying he is eager to earn more international medals for the country.

"I feel delighted on my success and it is a honour for me and for my country to win gold medal in World Junior Weightlifting Championship,” said the gold medal winner while addressing a news conference here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation secretary Amjad Amin Butt, vice president Rashed Malik, CEO Hafiz Imran Butt, Nooh's father Ghulam Dastgir Butt and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other SBP officials warmly received the champion weightlifter upon his arrival at the National Hockey Stadium. Nooh said he is quite satisfied on winning coveted gold medal for the country. "The government provided me necessary cooperation and this factor proved crucial in my gold medal winning performance. Next month I am going to feature in the Asian Games at Jakarta, where I will face top class weightlifters from several countries including Iran and Uzbekistan. I am quite confident to clinch more gold medals in the coming international events.”

Hafeez Bhatti said that he is proud of Nooh’s feats. The Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with weightlifting federation for the promotion of this game in the province.