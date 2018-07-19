Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan rugby team camp for the buildup of the team to take part in the Asia Rugby Seven Trophy will commence tomorrow (Friday) here at the Pakistan Rugby Academy ground.

“Seventeen shortlisted players will be taking part in the camp, which will be held under the watchful eyes of the national coaches,” said Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) spokesman here on Wednesday. The Asia rugby seven trophy will be played from August 4 in Singapore.

He said Asia’s top rugby teams including Thailand, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Laos and Uzbekistan are taking part in the event and Pakistan has placed in Pool C along with Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos.

Pakistan team will play its pool matches on August 4 while position matches will take place on August 5. “The month-long first phase of the camp was conducted at Islamabad and team head coach Shakeel Ahmad is fully satisfied with the training of the players,” said the PRU spokesman.

He said players took keen interest in match practice and physical training drills aimed at improving stamina and physical endurance. The players who will attend the camp are Ahmad Wasim, M Shoaib Akbar, Saad Arif, Adnan Saeed, Kashif Khawaja, Mian Hamza, Khalid Hussain, M Afzal, M Talha, Dawood Gul, Ali Shahid, M Waqas, Musaddaq Altaf, M Harooq, Faisal Aslam, M Abbas and M Nasir. “The final line up of the team and its captain will be named before the departure of the team. Syed Moyazzam Ali has been named as team manager and Dr Mohsin as physiotherapist.

To a query, he said that the players are in good shape and it is hoped that the team will produce desired results in the event. “The competition will be tough due to presence of the best teams of Asia but we will be aiming to demonstrate higher level of rugby to live up to the expectations,” he added.