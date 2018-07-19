Share:

Rawalpindi-A candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been distributing “shawls” among women during door-to-door campaign in his constituency of NA-62 with the message that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sent these shawls from jail, eyewitnesses told The Nation on Wednesday.

They said that a candidate named Barrister Danial Chaudhry is also canvassing the female voters that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sent a message for them to stamp on the tiger (election symbol of PML-N) on July 25 to keep respect of her shawl.

Besides, the PML-N candidate is also distributing pamphlets among the voters with messages of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, they said.

Barrister Danial Chaudhry is facing Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is backed by PTI and Sumaira Gul from PPP in general elections 2018.

The PML-N candidate told the female voters that Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the detained daughter of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, has requested the women to vote for tiger on July 25 to maintain the sanctity of her shawl.

The shawls also had an election sticker of Barrister Danial with pictures of Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, the father of Danial, they said.

A number of females, residing in areas of NA-62, confirmed to The Nation that they received shawls from Barrister Danial Chaudhry with pamphlets and a message from Maryam Nawaz Sharif to support her and her father Mian Nawaz Sharif on July 25 to revive the democracy in Pakistan.

When the secretary of PML-N candidate was contacted for his version, he denied any knowledge of the exercise. “No, we have not distributed shawls or pamphlets in NA-62. I have no knowledge about the exercise. Barrister Danial is busy meeting the female voters and cannot talk to you right now”, he said.