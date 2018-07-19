Share:

Islamabad - In the absence of the party Quaid, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from the political arena, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Islamabad candidates lack patronage of the senior party leadership in the run-up to the July 25 general elections.

After former prime minister and PML-N Quaid, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif landed in jail, Islamabad seems to be the city worst-hit by the leadership crisis.

No senior PML-N leader after Nawaz Sharif has yet visited the federal capital as the polling day draws nearer.

Mian Shahbaz Sharif is busy in Punjab while former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is more focused on his home constituency of Murree (NA-57) although he is contesting from a constituency in Islamabad too (NA-53).

Abbasi is a member of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation who was elected to the corporation on a seat reserved for Kisan Councilor.

He has won the seat from Murree six times in the past.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and Anjum Aqeel Khan have been running the election campaign alone with no support from the party leadership.

It is to mention here that Khaqan is a candidate also from one of the Islamabad’s three constituencies.

On the other hand, PTI chief has been drumming up support for his party candidates in Islamabad by frequently addressing public rallies in different parts of the city.

The real contenders in Islamabad’s three constituencies are PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Imran Khan, who is contesting in NA-53 Islamabad, has been taking the time to show up in Islamabad’s localities and has so far addressed party workers and corner meetings at Bhara Kahu, Karachi Company and Sohan. Khan is likely to address two to three more public rallies in Islamabad in the run-up to the elections.

The party has also announced to hold a massive public rally in Islamabad’s Parade Ground on July 21 where Imran Khan will address the party workers.

Imran is also likely to make a difference as former ruling party’s candidates are struggling to take forward their election campaign in the city, The Nation has observed.

When asked, M Sajid Abbasi, General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Islamabad city and coordinator of PML-N’s election campaign in the capital city said that the party did not yet feel the necessity of a visit from the party’s main leadership in the city.

“We are comfortable with the election campaign even in the absence of the senior party leadership and have witnessed increased support after Nawaz Sharif landed in jail,” he added.

He said that former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is leading the campaign in the capital city while Shahbaz Sharif is also scheduled to address two corner meetings at Bhara Kahu and Aabpara chowk on July 23.

At the same time, PTI has also succeeded in withdrawing other candidates in their favour in all the three constituencies.

The development seems to be an extension of the “Welcome spree” in which the party embraced a large number of electables from other political parties. An independent candidate from NA-52, Asrar Ahmed Abbasi has recently announced to withdraw in favour of Raja Khurram Nawaz of PTI. Dr. Amjad of All Pakistan Muslim League had, on July 16, announced to withdraw in favour of Imran Khan in NA-53 and Asad Umar in NA-54.

He had submitted his nomination papers from the two constituencies.

Similarly, an independent candidate from NA-54, Mewa Khan had, on July 15, withdrawn in favour of Asad Umar in NA-54. Former MNA Syed Zafar Ali Shah also withdrew in favour of Imran Khan in NA-53.

The pre-election developments speak a lot about how the Imran-led party is systematically working to win the constituencies.

But as no suitable local candidate was available for the PML-N in NA-53 against the PTI chief, the PML-N fielded Abbasi.

There are a large number of Abbasis and other people belonging to Murree and Kotli Sattiyan settled in various sectors of NA-53 constituency who may support Abbasi against the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf chief.