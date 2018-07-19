Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Ajmal Khan Wazir and Fiza Junejo, the daughter of former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo, Wednesday formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, PTI has bagged successes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh as PML-Q senior leader Ajmal Wazir and Fiza Junejo, the daughter of former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo, have decided to join PTI. Ms Junejo is also former member of the National Assembly.

Both the leaders met Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Chairman’s Secretariat in Islamabad and expressed full trust in PTI leadership and manifesto. The Chairman PTI welcomed both Ajmal Wazir and Fiza Junejo in their joining in PTI.