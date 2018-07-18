Share:

SADIQABAD: Rana Arshad, independent candidate for PP-262, has announced to withdraw in favour of Mian Rashid Yaseen, candidate of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan [TLP]. Local political leaders have termed the decision a good omen for the TLP’s victory on 25th July. Addressing a press conference here, Rana Arshad said that he would actively participate in election campaign of the TLP candidate and was ready to render all his services for the party. On the occasion, Rashid Yaseen complimented Rana Arshad, saying that due to his decision, chances of the TLP’s victory had brightened.



Allama Mufti Abdul Ghafoor Saeedi, Allama Usman Safi, and other religious scholars were also present in the conference.