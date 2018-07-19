Share:

Rawalpindi - Tens of hundreds of female health supervisors and visitors who have been assigned duties to conduct the upcoming general elections cannot cast their personal votes on the Election Day as they have been unable to apply for the facility of postal ballots.

Along with the polling staff, scores of others government employees including teachers deployed far away from their home constituencies will not be able to cast their votes because they were not aware of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s facility.

According to law, the election staff can cast their votes through postal ballots.

The last day for submitting applications was July 15, before the returning officers.

However, a large number of female health supervisors and workers on Wednesday accused the district government and head of the health department of not intimating the process and their right of casting vote was denied.

They said they were assigned election duties far away from their houses and therefore they could not cast votes. They appealed to the district government and returning officers to extend the date for polling their votes through postal ballots.

“Casting a vote is a basic right in a democracy and an individual must be allowed to cast vote for their favourite candidates,” said a female health supervisor, who has been assigned election duty at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

She said she was alerted by her bosses in the health department because of which she would not be able to poll her vote on July 25.

Another 26 year old female health visitor, who lives in Morgah, said she was shocked to learn that she could not cast her vote because of election duty.

She claimed that this was negligence on part of heads of health department and returning officers to not alert the LHVs for polling their votes through postal ballots.

“I am angry because I cannot cast my vote. Because I just turned 18 and obtained my CNIC and became eligible to cast vote”, said a young LHV.

Many other LHSs and LHVs lodged the complaints and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to extend the deadline for casting votes through postal ballots.

Interestingly, the case of government school teachers was quite different as compared to LHSs and LHVs. Several male and female school teachers, interviewed by The Nation, said they were aware of the procedure but complexities in the procedure deterred them from applying for postal ballot.

A senior officer working in ECP, on the other hand, said the government employees normally don’t cast their votes through postal ballots in a bid to avoid the lengthy process. He said that hardly a few people sent their forms for casting their votes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umer Jahangir, when contacted, expressed his complete unawareness about the issue.

He said he had received no complaint from any of government employee so far.

He said the District Returning Officer (DRO) prepares polling schemes and the head of departments concerned intimate their employees to cast their votes through postal ballots.

District Returning Officer could not be contacted for his comments.