Share:

SADIQABAD-After coming into power, the first and foremost priority of Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] will be to change the destiny of the public. “Neither do we have lust for power, nor do we want to make money through illegal means.”

These views were expressed by PPP candidates including Makhdoom Murtaza for NA-180 and Mumtaz Ali Chang for PP-266 during an address to a public gathering at Union Council Sanjarpur organised by Namberdar Anwar Ali and Pinhal Khan Abbasi here the other day.

They maintained, “All we want is an opportunity to serve the masses.” They claimed that Makhdoom family of Jamaluddin Wali had always supported politicians’ steps for public welfare, and adding that the PPP under the leadership of its South Punjab president Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood would win July 25 elections with thumping majority.

They said that people of Sadiqabad were politically mature and would cast their vote to ‘Arrow’ to end backwardness of their area and lay the foundation of a new epoch of development and prosperity. In his address, Namberdar Anwar Ali Ghania and Pinhal Khan Abbasi stated that they had a firm confidence in the leadership of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood.