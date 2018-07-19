Share:

KARACHI - Midnight burglary at the famous Bohri Bazaar, Saddar, located at downtown of the city drove shopkeepers and traders on the road staging protest against the lawlessness, here on Wednesday. The shopkeepers claimed that unidentified persons looted their shops on the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident came into notice when the shopkeepers went to workplace as per routine and found the broken locks.

The shopkeepers and the police officials said that a gang of culprits comprised around at least five members looted around nine shops in the market and taken away their valuables and cash from the shops.

They found the locks of at least nine shops broken while the robbers took the stuff away with them. Police officials said that the robbers had brought the gas cutters and other materials to break the locks, adding that the robbers were professional.

Police officials said that the bandits managed to overpower the watchman before breaking the locks of the nine shops, looted cash and goods while tide the watchman with the rope after torture.

The shopkeepers staged a protest over the incident and also shouted slogans against the police for their efficiency. Reacting on information, the police also reached the site and inquired about the incident and gathered evidences. The shopkeepers said that it has become a routine matter in the Karachi where the shopkeepers are being deprived of their worthy valuables on regular basis and the law enforcement agencies are remained fail. As per official statistics, the shops at around one dozen markets were looted in the last year in the same manner.

Following the media reports, Sindh IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Zone South DIG. The IGP also directed that information be also gathered from the affected shopkeepers as well as the representatives of the market committee and in the light of these collected information the arrest of the accused be ensured.

District South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid told the media that a total of nine shops had their locks broken and a total amount of Rs 860,000 has been reported by the shopkeepers, adding that the market which is one of the wealthiest in Karachi, has employed one 70-year-old watchman and unfortunately has no CCTV cameras installed. The officer said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway.