ISLAMABAD - The participation of athletes in the upcoming Asian Games hangs in balance, as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has yet to receive the first-quarter grant from finance department.

There is a very little time left before the 300-meber strong Pakistani contingent along with officials will depart for Jakarta, Indonesia as they will take part in the Games in August. When this scribe visited PSB Acting Director General Arif Ibrahim to know the actual position of funds, he said: “People must understand that the government has a procedure and everything is being done systematically. We have requested finance division to release first-quarter grant of Rs 210.139 million, so that we may spend Rs 120 million on damage deposit and boarding/lodging of the contingent. The finance division has moved the case on Wednesday and it will be released soon.

“We have already placed orders to respective contractors and there is nothing to worry. We are providing the best facilities to the different training camps and the PSB will also ensure timely departure of the athletes, keeping in mind that they must reach well before time to adjust to the conditions and start training in Jakarta,” he added.

Arif said he has been personally visiting different facilities and meeting with not only coaches but also with the players on regular basis. “I have premised the players to address their genuine concerns on the spot. There were few minor issues, like meal and dirty washrooms, and I have immediately ordered the relevant staff to help players and officials get rid of these problems. Now everyone can go and check that the accommodation, meal and diet are being provided to each while washrooms are now neat and clean. My doors are always open for the athletes and they must feel free to come to my office, if they have any issues.”

The PSB DG said as far as Liaqat Gymnasium inquiry is concerned, he said that he has stopped payments of the contractors and till the filing of the final report, not a single penny will be released.

The PSB employees as well as athletes and officials are worries about non-availability of medicines and the main reason behind this is non-payment to medical stores, while four federations - wrestling, handball, athletics and wushu - have also given in writing the list of medicines of around Rs 90,000 worth each, but despite lapse of more than two weeks nothing has been done. On this, Arif said: “I have directed Director Finance Ghazzanfar to resolve the issue as early as possible and he is in contact with the relevant medical stores. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved in a day or two.

When the PSB DG was pointed out towards the issue that the meal being cooked at Allama Iqbal hostel is meant for athletes, coaches and respective officials, but the entire PSB staff also gets benefit of it and there is no one to stop them of this practice, Arif said he will seek report and ensure only athletes and officials must be entertained there and irrelevant persons must be stopped from this practice.

A few of the PSB staffers trying to hide things and not allowing athletes to train in Liaqat Gymnasium, as it caught fire due to heat. The contractor used highly substandard tarcol and when it rained, tarcol started leaking and could be seen on the imported light covers and floor of the gymnasium, which could also spell disaster. On this, the PSB DG said he will personally check the gymnasium and will pass directives after his visit.

“I promise the sports journalists won’t be barred from their right of reporting. I always welcome positive criticism and won’t impose any hurdles in their smooth working. As long as I am the DG, I will ensure merit and I have directed to keep check on staffers’ irregularities, which won’t be at any cost and the violators have to face the music,” Arif concluded.