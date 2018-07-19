Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Saeed Ahmed said that special teams have been formed for cleanliness work at polling stations and surrounding areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that mostly officers and employees are assigned for election duties but performance of the department will not be affected. He said that cleanliness work has been initiated at the polling stations and its surrounding areas while special teams among the sanitary staff in this regard.

“The work will continue till polling day”, he added. He further said that following the prediction about rains in city by Metrological Department, SSWMB has shaped a concrete strategy while all staff and complain centres would active in case of emergent situation during rain. Ahmed said that directive has also been issued the Chinese and local contractors to lift garbage from dumping sites before the expected rains to provide clean environment to the citizens of the port city.

The managing director said that complain cells also been established at district level for redress the public issues. Meanwhile, Ahmed also visited at various localities of District West and inspected the ongoing cleanliness work.

On the occasion, he directed, Chinese and local contractors to improve sanitation condition and address public complains of the district.