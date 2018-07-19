Share:

I want to cement my legacy: Joshua

LONDON - Anthony Joshua has set his sights on joining boxing's all-time greats as the heavyweight champion builds up to his title defence against Russia's Alexander Povetkin. Joshua, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO champion, faces mandatory challenger Povetkin at Wembley on September 22 amid mounting expectation the British fighter will then get in the ring with WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Negotiations between Joshua's camp and Wilder's team are still on-going and the unification clash could be lined up for April 13, with Wembley reportedly booked for that date. Before that, Joshua must put his belts on the line when he tangles with Povetkin. "It's not just about Povetkin and Wilder. It's about proving my worth as a heavyweight champion. It's about me, my legacy and achieving my potential," Joshua said.–AFP

Emotional List ready for Open debut

CARNOUSTIE - Luke List will be more emotional than most of the golfers teeing off at The Open on Thursday recalling how his late father first introduced him to links golf. The 33-year-old American will be experiencing the unique atmosphere of the only major to be played outside the USA for the first time. He qualified due to a fine joint third finish in last week's Scottish Open at Gullane, one of the courses his father, Mark, took him round on their trip 12 years ago. "We came to Scotland a dozen years ago and we were in Gullane and Berwick. It was such great fun to tour around and see the courses," said List. "Just to remember the times we had here were very special. At Gullane last week, I went into the clubhouse after the Scottish Open and saw where we had a beer together. It's nice to remember."–AFP

Iniesta arrives Japan to join Vissel Kobe

TOKYO - Hundreds of football fans flocked to cheer Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta when he arrived in Japan on Wednesday to join his new club Vissel Kobe. The 34-year-old Spanish World Cup winner, who lifted 32 major trophies at Barca and made over 600 appearances for the Catalan giants, completed a big-money move to Japan in May. About 300 fans came to Kansai airport at Osaka in western Japan to greet Iniesta when he arrived in the early morning, according to a Vissel Kobe spokesman. "I was looking forward to coming to Japan. I want to play as soon as possible," Iniesta said. "I hope to get ready for Sunday and show the fans good play." Iniesta will join former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski in the western port city of Kobe after Podolski completed a move from Galatasaray last summer.–AFP

Pak players show mixed results in World Jr

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani players showed mixed results in the WSF World Junior Championship 2018, which is underway in Chennai, India. Uzair Shoukat and AsadUllah bowed out in the first hurdle while Abbas Zeb, Farhan Hashmi, Haris Qasim and M Uzair moved into the second round. In the first match, Abbas Zeb gave Pakistan perfect start with 3-0 victory over Murray Sehepers, as he won 11-6, 11-4, 11-3. Haris Qasim then beat Ethan Eyles 11-7, 11-7, 11-7, M Uzair beat Leo Fatialofa 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4 and Farhan Hashmi routed Ahmad-Al Muraikhi 11-3, 11-1, 11-7. Utkarsh Baheti beat Asadullah 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4 and Hafiz Zhafri outlasted Uzair Shoukat, who is younger brother of Abbas Shoukat, by 3-1 as he won the marathon match by 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, 11-5.–Staff Reporter

Deaf team to feature in tri-nation series

LAHORE - Pakistan deaf cricket team will take part in tri-nation T20 cricket series being held in September in Dhaka, Bangladesh. “The tri-nation series involving India, Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh will be a test of Pakistan team’s preparations for the inaugural T20 World Cup being held in November in India,” said Pakistan Deaf Cricket president Suleman Zaheer, secretary Atta-ur-Rehman and senior vice president Ishtaiq Ahmad here on Wednesday. They said the tri-nation series is an important event ahead of participation in the World Cup and it will help the team prepare well for the mega event. “We are thankful to PCB chairman Najam Sethi for his personal interest in the development of deaf cricket and to ensure team’s participation in international events abroad.”–Staff Reporter