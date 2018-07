Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two youths died in a road accident near Bilaro Shakh at Mirwah Gorchani Road on Wednesday.

Shehzad Soomro, 22, and Hameed Qumbhar, 18, were on their way in a car that a speedy coach hit them resultantly, both sustained serious wounds and rushed to the rural health centre Mirwah Gorchani but they died due to serious injuries. Later, the bodies were handed over to their heirs after autopsy. Mirwah Gorchani police impounded the coach but failed to nab the driver.