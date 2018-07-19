Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two persons including one woman were shot dead while one minor girl sustained horrendous injuries in an ambushed armed attack over ongoing deadly dispute between two groups of Panhwar and Brohi community persons took place outside Panhwar-Paleja village on Wednesday.

Noor Muhammad Suhiriani, Madeji police station SHO said that a group of unidentified armed assailants, who were ambushed opened indiscriminate firing on their rivals in Panhwar-Palija village, resultantly, a notable of Panhwar community Sardar Khan Panhwar, 65, and Naila Parveen were killed on the spot while another minor girl Batool, 13, sustained grave wounds in a firing. Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured girl to taluka Madeji Hospital for autopsy and injured for medical attention from where injured girl was referred to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana due to her precarious condition while the bodies were handed over to their heirs, SHO added.

The motive behind the incident was said to be an old ongoing dispute between two groups of Panhwar and Brohi tribesmen started five year ago over bathing naked into irrigation canal it has claimed at least 10 precious lives of villagers and left many wounded so far.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the police have succeeded in arresting the killers till filling of this news story.

TORTURED BODY FOUND

A tortured body was found near Phattak No1 outside Lakhi Ghulam Shah Town, in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station on Wednesday.

According to police, local people spotted the tortured body of a 17-year-old boy and informed the police the deceased was identified as Yasir Ali at Lakhi Ghulam Shah taluka and the body was handed over to his heirs after autopsy.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons at Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station. Further investigation was underway, police said.