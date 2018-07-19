Share:

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump - under fire for not challenging Vladimir Putin on election meddling - claimed Wednesday that no president has been as “tough” on Russia as he has, but sparked new controversy by saying Russia was no longer targeting the United States.

When asked if Moscow, accused by US intelligence agencies of meddling in the 2016 presidential election, was still interfering, Trump said “no.”

That assertion appeared to be at odds with the assessment of US intelligence chief Dan Coats, who said Monday that Russia was involved in “ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy.”

The comment by the Republican leader - who is facing bipartisan criticism that he failed to hold the Russian leader to account at their Helsinki summit on Monday - seemed sure to fuel the flames of controversy.

“We’re doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting at the White House. “And there’s been no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia,” he added. “And I think President Putin knows that better than anybody,” Trump said. “Certainly a lot better than the media.

“He understands it, and he’s not happy about it,” Trump said. “And he shouldn’t be happy about it because there’s never been a president as tough on Russia as I have been.” Earlier Wednesday, Trump insisted the summit had been a success, despite the uproar over his apparent acceptance of the Russian leader’s denial of election meddling. Trump cited the “many positive things” he expects to come from the summit, where the two leaders met privately for about two hours with no one else present but their translators.

“While the NATO meeting in Brussels was an acknowledged triumph, with billions of dollars more being put up by member countries at a faster pace, the meeting with Russia may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success,” Trump tweeted ahead of the cabinet meeting.

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki,” Trump added. “Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this,” he said. “It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!” At their meeting in Finland, Trump seemed to accept at face value Putin’s denial that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election in a bid to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Faced with outrage at home, Trump sought to walk back his remarks Tuesday, saying he accepted the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia had meddled in the election.

He also offered a rambling explanation of his assertion that he could not see “any reason” why Russia would interfere, claiming he misspoke.

President Donald Trump has said there is no hurry to denuclearize North Korea under his accord with Kim Jong Un - a shift in tone from when the US leader said the process would start very soon.

“Discussions are ongoing and they’re going very, very well,” Trump told reporters. “We have no time limit. We have no speed limit.”

Trump said he discussed North Korea with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday at their summit in Helsinki. “President Putin is going to be involved in the sense that he is with us,” Trump said.

Russian ‘agent’ arrested in US

to undermine summit

Moscow on Wednesday slammed the arrest in the United States of a Russian national for conspiring to influence US politics, saying it was intended to undermine the “positive results” of a summit between the US and Russian leaders.

“This happened with the obvious task of minimising the positive effect” of this week’s Helsinki summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Maria Butina was arrested in Washington on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday.

In Russia, she is known as a fervent gun rights activist with ties to Alexander Torshin, a senior official with Russia’s central bank and a former lawmaker.

Butina’s arrest was announced as Trump flew back from Helsinki to Washington, following an inaugural summit with Putin.

Trump has been accused of failing to stand up to the Russian leader over alleged meddling in the 2016 election in the United States, with many US critics calling him a “traitor.”

Butina, 29, was charged with conspiring to act as an agent of Russia “by developing relationships with US persons and infiltrating organisations having influence in American politics,” the Justice Department said.

“Such unfounded claims against our compatriot simply look strange,” Zakharova told reporters, adding that Butina had openly resided in the United States “for a long time” and did not hide from anyone.

“There is an impression the FBI is simply carrying out a clearly political order,” she added, suggesting the timing of Butina’s arrest was timed to coincide with the high-stakes summit.

Zakharova added that the Russian authorities were looking to secure access to her.

The Justice Department said Butina had broken US law by not disclosing to authorities that she was acting on behalf of the Russian government.

It said Butina and the official sought to develop relationships with US politicians to create “back channel” lines of communications that could be “used by the Russian Federation to penetrate the US national decision-making apparatus.”