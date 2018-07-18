WE NEED FRESH CHARTER OF DEMOCRACY

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Thursday | July 19, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
9:27 AM | July 19, 2018
Turkey ends 2-year state of emergency, seeks to keep some powers
9:20 AM | July 19, 2018
Baptism at sea for first women to join France's nuclear subs
9:12 AM | July 19, 2018
Qatar ploughs ahead with World Cup plans despite crises
9:06 AM | July 19, 2018
Trump says he told Putin 'we can't have meddling' in US vote
8:28 AM | July 19, 2018
Evacuations begin from besieged pro-regime Syria towns
12:39 AM | July 19, 2018
Media war and General Elections
11:46 PM | July 18, 2018
19 fishermen feared drowned in India's Bay of Bengal
11:42 PM | July 18, 2018
Paris police urge women to report World Cup sexual assaults
11:34 PM | July 18, 2018
Punjab govt raises minimum pension to Rs.10,000
11:19 PM | July 18, 2018
Japan's ambassador conquers Iraqi hearts and minds
11:14 PM | July 18, 2018
PPP to remove hunger after winning elections: Sherry Rehman
10:38 PM | July 18, 2018
Information minister chairs meeting to finalise election preparations
10:16 PM | July 18, 2018
NAB takes notice of CAA official’s misuse of authority
10:01 PM | July 18, 2018
Don’t waste votes on PML-N or PTI, vote for jeep, says Nisar
9:19 PM | July 18, 2018
Nawaz’s arrest unjust: Shehbaz
8:56 PM | July 18, 2018
Govt exempts FATA, PATA from sales & income taxes
8:45 PM | July 18, 2018
Khan vows to eradicate corruption if elected
8:42 PM | July 18, 2018
ECP summons Imran for 'usage of foul language'
8:17 PM | July 18, 2018
IHC judge chides intelligence agencies over disappearances
8:17 PM | July 18, 2018
Riaz lists prison facilities available to Nawaz
WE NEED FRESH CHARTER OF DEMOCRACY
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
WE NEED FRESH CHARTER OF DEMOCRACY
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
July 19, 2018
Pro-democracy activists4
July 18, 2018
Dialogue on democracy
July 15, 2018
This is not democracy
July 15, 2018
Representative democracy fails for women
Top Stories
8:42 PM | July 18, 2018
ECP summons Imran for 'usage of foul language'
9:19 PM | July 18, 2018
Nawaz’s arrest unjust: Shehbaz
11:14 PM | July 18, 2018
PPP to remove hunger after winning elections: Sherry Rehman
8:45 PM | July 18, 2018
Khan vows to eradicate corruption if elected
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus