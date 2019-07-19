Share:

KANDAHAR - Twelve people were killed and almost 90 wounded when Taliban militants detonated two car bombs at a gate outside police headquarters in the Afghan city of Kandahar on July 18.

After the blasts, Taliban gunmen opened fire from nearby positions, triggering a battle with security forces, said Tadeen Khan, the southern city’s police chief.

The attackers targeted the counternarcotics wing of the police, Khan said.

Baheer Ahmadi, the spokesman for the Kandahar provincial governor, said that 12 people had been killed, including nine civilians and three police officers.

Another 89 were wounded, he added. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told RFE/RL by telephone from an unknown location that Taliban militants carried out the attack. Afghan security forces across the country have been coming under nearly daily attacks by the Taliban.

The increase in violence comes despite reported progress in efforts by the United States to broker an end to Afghanistan’s nearly 18-year war.