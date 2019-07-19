Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to play an active role in collaboration with media to expose negative propaganda and ensure dissemination of correct information to the public at large.

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials of the ministry. He said strengthening of ‘punishment and reward system’ in public-sector departments was an important part of the government’s reforms agenda.

PM Imran Khan highlighted the significant role of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in creating awareness among the masses about the government’s development and public welfare projects. He directed further activation of various departments working under the Information Ministry to ensure powerful reach out to the general public over reforms agenda.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Zahida Parveen, Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood and senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Tariq Mehmood was also present.