Founding chairperson of the Pakistan caucus in the US Congress Sheila Jackson Lee said that more than 50 members are likely to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Washington.

PM Imran will be heading to US on a three-day maiden official visit to the Washington on July 21 on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

According to details, the preparations for the premier’s visit to US have been completed.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal had confirmed Imran Khan’s visit to US and said, “We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit. We are in close contact with the U.S. side.”