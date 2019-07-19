Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working with a dictatorial mindset and the arrest of party workers is its proof.

Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the move and affirmed that the arrests of peaceful workers show that Imran Khan is scared. He vowed to fight against these domineering and fascist tactics, and continue to struggle for people’s rights.

It is pertinent to mention 12 PML-N activists including were arrested for allegedly disturbing the law and order situation as Maryam Nawaz PML-N vice president appeared before an accountability court.