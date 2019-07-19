Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - People of Jammu and Kashmir, living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world, will observe 72nd Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day on Friday with renewal of pledge to continue struggle to achieve right to self-determination and materialise the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan.

In AJK, there will be a state holiday. All is set to observe the day with spirit to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

The day is observed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir with renewal of resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan passed by the people of the state through their then main representative organisation- All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference. The people demanded accession of Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan due its Muslim majority. “The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the said historic resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism”, said Ch. Mehmood Ahmed, President AJK Central Traders Organization (Ittehad Group). “This freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigour since over last 72 years”, Mehmood asserted and added that since over last 31 years, the liberation movement had attained momentum after the population of Indian held Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long subjugation over their homeland.

Special ceremonies will be held in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir during the Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan week to highlight the importance of the early implementation of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.